Gunman on the run after shooting on METRO bus in SW Houston, officials say

Authorities said they're searching for the man who shot another man on a METRO bus in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

According to authorities, two men got into an argument on the Route 52 Harwin Express just before 4 p.m. when the bus was near the intersection of Harwin and Gessner.

Authorities said one man pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the leg during an argument.

METRO officials said the driver stopped the bus and everyone got off, including the shooter.

The shooting victim refused to be taken to an area hospital.

“There were two individuals on this bus. Some type of altercation ensued,” METRO police assistant chief Dennis Ribeiro said. “One of the individuals then fired a shot from a handgun at the complainant, or the victim, if you will. The victim sustained a minor injury to the leg and has chosen not to be transported to the hospital."

There's an ongoing search for the gunman, police said.