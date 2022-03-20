2 men wanted for questioning in connection with deadly shooting at Galleria parking garage

Houston police said the two men seen in the surveillance video were with the victim moments before he was killed.

HOUSTON — Houston police said two men are wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting at a Galleria parking garage.

Investigators said the two men were seen with the victim moments before he was killed on the third floor of the Red Garage on Hidalgo Street.

The victim's name has not been released.

What happened

According to authorities, a fight broke out in the parking garage and at least one shot was fired. The victim was struck by a bullet and was then hit by a car as he was running away. It's unclear if the man died as a result of the gunshot or from getting hit by the car.

The person driving the vehicle that struck the victim remained at the scene and is not facing any charges, according to police.

Investigators said there's no known motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Houston at 813-555-TIPS.