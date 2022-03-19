HPD: Man found dead in Galleria parking garage after being hit by car following fight

Police originally said they were responding to a shooting call at the garage, but after investigating, they say the man had been struck by a car.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department found one man dead in the Galleria Red Garage after they say a fight broke out.

Police originally said they were responding to a shooting call at the garage, but now they say a preliminary investigation showed the man had been hit by a car after a fight.

HPD says they aren't sure what led to the fight at this time. They say the driver who hit the man was not involved in the fight.

HPD received the call at around 2:51 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.