LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of targeting elderly women at Walmart.

Police said the men approach elderly women at the store in League City. One will distract the women while the other steals their wallets, police said.

The suspects allegedly go to Target in League City immediately after and buy gift cards with credit cards from the wallets.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Digby at (281) 554-1861.

