HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for three suspects who shot and killed a man during a struggle over a woman's purse at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 12600 block of Brookglade Circle.

Police said a man and woman were returning home when three men approached them and demanded the woman give them her purse.

There was a struggle and at some point the man who was with the woman was shot and killed, according to police.

The three suspects got into an unknown black, four-door sedan and drove away.

The woman told police the suspects were black men. No other details were given.

Houston police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call their homicide division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

