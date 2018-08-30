MONTGOMERY, Texas — The mystery woman ringing doorbells in Montgomery County earlier this week tells detectives she had been sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and was trying to get help.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were finally able to identify the woman Wednesday after her boyfriend was found dead in their home.

Dennis Collins, 49, died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had been shot once in the chest.

MCSO Lt. Scott Spencer said Collins left a text message admitting it was his girlfriend in the doorbell videos.

The woman was wearing only a t-shirt and had restraints on her wrists.

She told deputies they were the type of restraints typically used in “private intimate encounters” but this time, she said, the sex wasn’t consensual.

“She’s very distraught about this. She’s upset, she’s embarrassed, she’s in shock,” Lt. Scott Spencer said.

We are not identifying the woman because she is a sexual assault and domestic violence victim.

The woman said after trying to get help from neighbors, she returned to the residence before fleeing to Dallas where her family lives.

Neighbors in the Sunrise Ranch Subdivision in Montgomery said they didn’t know the couple because they’d only lived in the house for a few months.

A couple of neighbors did answer their doors when their doorbells rang around 3 a.m. but by then, the woman had left.

Lt. Spencer said after releasing the video, they got dozens of tips from people who thought she might be a missing loved one.

Spencer said this woman had never been reported missing.

