HOUSTON — Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee says he caught a burglar inside his River Oaks home early Monday.

Buzbee’s son and daughter were home at the time.

“Luckily I was armed, and ran the subject out of my home,” Buzbee said on Facebook. “But for the fact that my weapon misfired, I would have shot one of them.”

Buzbee said he’s still shaken up.

“And, as I’m sure anyone knows who has went through this, don’t feel exactly safe in my own home,” he posted.

The attorney said he’s grateful his kids weren’t hurt.

“We are still trying to determine what these scumbags stole from me,” Buzbee said.

Houston police responded to the call and an investigation is underway.

This isn't the first time police have been called to Buzbee's luxurious home.

In 2017, a woman named Lindy Lou Layman was arrested for allegedly destroying several expensive pieces of art inside the home.

Layman is accused of pouring liquid onto paintings, tearing paintings off the wall and throwing sculptures across the room, according to Harris County court documents. The damage added up to at least $300,000.

