Family of woman killed during purse-snatching at McDonald's frustrated that suspect was out on bond

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The family of a woman killed in a deadly purse-snatching incident last month calls the arrest of a suspect a relief.

However, Martha Medina’s family is also angry and frustrated 40-year-old Andrew Williams was out on bond.

Williams was one of three people charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting death stemming from a drug deal gone bad in Spring. Williams is now facing another capital murder charge for Martha’s death.

He’s set to appear before a judge at some point.

This is a mug shot of Andrew Williams from a 2019 arrest.

Medina’s family hopes he will remain behind bars for as long as possible so something like what happened to their loved one never happens again.

Her husband, Evodio said they spent nearly every day of their 42-year marriage together. He said dancing was one of their favorite things to do.

The couple promised to be together forever.

In Spanish, Evodio said, “We told ourselves, until death do us part and look who came to pull us apart.”

It’s been almost two weeks since Evodio has had to live without the love of his life.

“Well it’s such an immense pain that doesn’t heal overnight. Or in a month. I think it won’t happen in a year or many years,” Evodio said.

Martha was getting breakfast at a McDonald’s in east Harris County on September 23 when investigators said Williams stole her purse. They say Martha was killed after he ran her over as he drove away.

Martha’s daughter Liliana said, “If this person wasn’t let out on bond then maybe my mom would still be here with us.”

The Medina family can’t help but question the system that allowed Williams to go free in the first place. They demand judges do their jobs.

Lourdes Medina, Martha’s other daughter said, “What are you waiting for, things to get done different? Are you waiting for it to hit home? Have some sense. Have some empathy for everyone that’s going through this because I know it’s not only my family.”

Evodio said he’ll just pray that his other half watches over him until they can dance together again.

The family said they can’t forgive Williams for what he did. They just want justice and hope Williams is not issued a bond.

Williams remains in the Harris County Jail.