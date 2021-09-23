Sheriff: Woman run over and killed during apparent robbery outside fast-food restaurant

The only details deputies have of the suspect is that they were driving a dark-colored Impala vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was run over and killed Thursday during an apparent robbery attempt outside a fast-food restaurant in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The suspect sped away from the scene in the 400 block of Uvalde Road, which is the Cloverleaf area.

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect stole the woman's purse then ran over her as he was trying to get away.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the suspect was driving a dark-colored Impala.

