HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is trying to find at least two men accused of breaking into a local resident’s home and then stealing their vehicle.

Precinct 4 constables responded at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1300 block of Lambourne Lane inside the Gleanloch Farms subdivision.

The victim told police the men broke into the house and stole a purse before driving off with their car.

Investigators said one of the men was caught on home surveillance during the invasion. Precinct 4 released the footage Thursday with the hope he'll be identified.

In a video taken from the victim’s front door step, the man appears to be messing with something before staring closely into the camera and then ducking to the ground. He reappears at the opposite side of the camera’s view a few seconds later.

Now constables are searching for him, his alleged accomplice as well as a silver Chrysler 300 and a white Dodge Charger.

If you have information that will help investigator with solving this case, please call Precinct 4 dispatch at 281-376-3472.

OTHER CRIME STORIES ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter