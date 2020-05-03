HOUSTON — Houston police and firefighters responded to reports of a burning vehicle and found a body early Thursday morning.

The car fire was first reported at about 12:25 a.m. in the 4600 block of Werner Street, in the Independence Heights community in north Houston.

Firefighters started to put out the fire when they found a deceased male in the back seat of the vehicle.

The fire was put out, and homicide investigators were called.

Police have not yet identified the person found in the vehicle, nor was the cause of death immediately determined.

Further information about the apparent crime was not immediately available. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

