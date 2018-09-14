PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a child.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect Thursday and said he exposed himself to a girl as she was walking home from school.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man, approximately 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. Officials say he may have a tattoo on his right arm.

According to authorities, the suspect was last seen walking south through an apartment complex at 1000 Curtis Avenue toward Houston Avenue.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective C. Ibarra at (713) 986-3583.

