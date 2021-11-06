Man gunned down after urinating in north Houston street, police say

Police say he was confronted by a couple of people and one of them shot and killed him.

Houston police are questioning a suspect about a deadly shooting Thursday night in a north Houston neighborhood.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 9100 block of Bunny Run.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was there to buy drugs from a woman, according to HPD.

“He started urinating in the street. A couple of individuals confronted him about doing that. It turned into a large altercation, obviously,” HPD Lt. Willkens said at the scene. “One of those individuals shot our complainant. He died right there in the middle of the street.”

The shooter stuck around and is cooperating with police.

Another man involved in the altercation left the scene.

