Big Southwest Freeway and 610 ramp closure begins tonight and lasts until 2022: what you need to know

Connector ramps from 69 to the West Loop will shut down and won't open back up for months.

HOUSTON — Get ready for big traffic tie-ups around the 610 Loop and Southwest Freeway starting Thursday night. And these two closures will last a while, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

What's closed & when

On Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m., the Southwest Freeway northbound ramp to the 610 West Loop northbound will be closed. And it’s expected to be closed until early 2022 when the new connector ramp there opens.

Traffic will be detoured to the Southwest Freeway connector ramp to the West Loop southbound. Drivers can then exit at Fournace/Bissonnet and U-turn at Bissonnet, then get back on the West Loop northbound.

But that’s not the only closure. On Monday, June 7 at 9 p.m., The Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to the West Loop northbound will also be closed. That closure is expected to be in place until late 2021 when the new connector opens up.

Detours & alternate routes

Drivers will be detoured to the Newcastle exit. They’ll continue on the feeder road and then get back on the West Loop northbound.

It's all part of a massive project to overhaul the interchange.

Nearby businesses are worried

Although this is going to be a headache for drivers, nearby businesses are worried, too.

Marshall Brown opened Clutch City Coffee nearly four months ago on Richmond Avenue near the soon-to-be construction zone. Brown says he has already taken hits from smaller recent road projects.

“Traffic backed up and our sales pretty much stopped,” Brown said.

He is bracing for what could be a rough ride for his new shop.

“(I’m worried that) traffic gets so bad that people just avoid the area altogether. So I am very concerned about it," Brown said.

Nearby, a business named Glass City CBD, Vape and More just opened on Tuesday. Michael Schmidt hopes the influx of detour traffic helps.

“The way I see it is more cars on Richmond Avenue in front of our store,” Schmidt said. “And if they are stopped, they have more time to look at it.”

Houston-area traffic map