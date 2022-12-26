HPD: Homeowner shot after confronting suspected robbers in northeast Houston

Investigators said the man confronted the suspects before one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two suspects who shot a man in the shoulder during a possible robbery.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on Seeker Street, which is near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive in northeast Houston.

According to police, the man was home when he heard noises in the driveway. When he stepped outside he found a man in his work van and another man on the side of his house.

"One of them was actually inside his work van when he was in his residence," HPD. Lt. JP Horelica said. "He had heard a noise and came out."

After confronting the suspects, one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire before leaving the scene in a U-Haul truck. The man was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Major Assaults Division or Crime Stoppers.