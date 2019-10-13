HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is recovering in the hospital after deputies said he was shot by his neighbor during an argument.

This happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Orange Grove Drive.

Deputies said the two men were arguing in the middle of the street when a gun was drawn and the victim was shot multiple times.

A weapon was found, but deputies are unsure if this was the gun used in this shooting.

Deputies are interviewing witnesses to see what led to this incident.

No one has been arrested, but several people have been detained.

This is a developing story.

