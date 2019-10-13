HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people were injured Saturday night in a gun fight at a gas station in Crosby.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said several men were hanging out in front of the gas station's convenience store in the 13100 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road when an argument broke out. That argument then led to a fist fight which resulted in guns being drawn by multiple people.

Shots were fired and at least three men were shot.

Two men were taking to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third man was taken to urgent care and later released.

The convenience store and several vehicles on scene sustained bullet holes.

Luckily, no one was killed and no innocent bystanders were severely injured.

Deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station to see what led to this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

