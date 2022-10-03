x
Crime

Man found shot to death on stairs at west Houston apartment complex

Witnesses told investigators that the person who shot him drove away in a black Hyundai or Honda sedan but could not give a description.
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in a west Houston apartment complex Sunday.

Houston police were called to Whittington Drive near Foreland Drive at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Officers found the body of a 29-year-old man on a staircase of one of the apartments near the Energy Corrider.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

