HOUSTON — A man shot at a McDonald's restaurant in north Houston has died, police confirmed late Monday.

Houston police and firefighters responded to the 5500 block of Airline at about 7:50 p.m.

They found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died overnight.

Police have not yet released information as to the events leading up to the shooting, but they said the shooter may have fled in a red vehicle.

The victim's identity was not immediately confirmed.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

