Man sentenced to 40 years in prison after sexually assaulting disabled woman

Benjamen Gilbert pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual assault on Tuesday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a disabled woman back in January.

Benjamen Gilbert pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual assault on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said on January 6 Gilbert knocked on the woman's door, who stayed in an apartment complex on Panther Creek, and told her he was selling magazines to residents in the area.

Gilbert saw the woman was disabled and took advantage of that by sexually assaulting her in her bedroom.

Gilbert left after the assault and the woman immediately called her mother who then called 911.

Deputies responded to the woman's apartment and discovered that a number of women who lived nearby reported Gilbert was acting aggressive and uncomfortable towards them.

While investigating, deputies were able to get their hands on doorbell cameras and when they showed a picture of Gilbert to the women, she made a positive identification.

Gilbert was taken into custody in less than 48 hours and confessed to the sexual assault. He then pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual assault charge.

As part of the plea agreement, the woman has a lifetime protective order against Gilbert.

“This defendant selfishly and brutally took advantage of a woman who could not protect herself. The District Attorney’s Office exists to see that justice is done. For this victim and in this instance, justice means a lengthy sentence of confinement for Benjamen Gilbert,” said District Attorney Brett Ligon.