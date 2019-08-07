HOUSTON — A drive-by shooting left a 21-year-old man wounded when bullets entered his bedroom overnight, police said.

It happened late Sunday in northwest Houston in the 7300 block of Shady Grove Lane, according to officers with the Houston Police Department.

Police said two people in a vehicle opened fire on the home before speeding away.

The victim told police he was lying down in a bedroom when one of the bullets struck him in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Two other adults and multiple teenagers were in the house at the time. No one else was injured, however.

Police hope surveillance video from nearby homes will help lead them to the suspects’ vehicle. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

