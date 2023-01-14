x
HPD: Gunman on the run after man found dead in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Sandpiper Dr., which is near the intersection of W. Airport Blvd. and Fondren Rd.

Police said they were called out to the area after residents at a nearby apartment complex heard gunshots. When they looked outside, they saw a man lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the possible suspect may have left the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Meanwhile, HPD's Homicide Division is investigating.

