Man jailed after firing gun to scare young girl during argument

HOUSTON — A Texas man’s parenting decision is costing him jail time.

Marvin Cruz, 40, is charged with disorderly conduct.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to a juvenile runaway call about 10 p.m. Wednesday from a home in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston.

When they arrived, the girl’s step mother told officers she had ran away from the house after a verbal argument with Cruz. The woman said his daughter was scared off by her father shooting several rounds from a handgun into the air.

The constable’s office said Cruz admitted to firing his weapon twice. He said he was upset and wanted to scare his daughter. Deputies found shell casings on the patio of the apartment.

Cruz was arrested.

He was booked at the Harris County Jail where his bond is set at $100.

Cruz was last reported to still be in custody.