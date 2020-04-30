Man shot in head, killed while driving along Sam Houston Tollway; police looking for killer

Police said they found shell casings in the roadway, and there were bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.

HOUSTON — Police are looking for the killer who shot a driver in the head along the Sam Houston Tollway overnight.

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near South Post Oak, in far southwest Houston.

Houston police said a Texas DPS Trooper saw a red Chevrolet Impala pull to the side of the road, so the trooper went back to investigate. The driver had multiple injuries, and it was later determined he had been shot in the head.

The man, who was in his 40s, was taken to the hospital where he later died, Houston police confirmed early Thursday.

Police said they found shell casings in the roadway, and there were bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.

At this time there’s no further information about a possible suspect or motive in the case.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

---

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna