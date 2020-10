Details are limited at this time. We have a crew en route to gather more details.

HOUSTON — Houston police are at the scene of a shooting that happened on Highway 288 at Us-59.

Details are limited at this time, but preliminary information from Houston police is that someone tried to run a vehicle off the road and shots were fired.

A man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital by first responders.

Air 11 is headed to the scene. We also have a crew en route to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Patrol units are currently at the scene of a shooting located at US59IB @ SH288IB in regards to a male complainant who was shot and transported to an local hospital by HFD. Major Assaults notified. #HouNews



CC2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2020