This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — Houston police are at the Children's Museum of Houston investigating a body found in the parking garage.

Police said the deceased victim is a man and he was shot to death shortly after 6 a.m.

Our crew on scene said the investigation is happening on the second floor of the parking garage.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. There are no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.

Our homicide detectives are on the scene of a man found fatally shot in a parking garage at 1400 Binz St about 6:10 am. There is no known information yet on the time the shooting occurred or on a suspect. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2020

