HOUSTON — A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a north Houston roadway late Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection in East 32nd Street and Link Road.

Police said there may be multiple suspects in the case, but so far there is no detailed description of the gunmen.

Police said a witness performed CPR on the victim, but he did not survive.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

