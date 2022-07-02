HPD: Man dies after being shot multiple times in SE Houston apartment

Witnesses say the suspect broke into the apartment before getting into a physical altercation with the victim, which led to the shooting.

HOUSTON — A man was killed late Sunday night after being shot multiple times, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Redford Street just before midnight on Sunday.

Police say a male suspect broke into an apartment and got into a physical altercation with another man. The suspect then shot the man multiple times before fleeing the scene.

When first responders arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses were inside the apartment at the time and police say the victim was staying in the apartment with his girlfriend who lived there.