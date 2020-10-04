HOUSTON — A man died Thursday on the floor of a north Houston Chick-Fil-A lobby.

Police said when they arrived at the restaurant at West Road and I-45 about 6:10 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle with other people.

When the fire department arrived, they took the man inside the restaurant to try to save his life because it was raining at the time.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The passengers in the vehicle were being questioned. The other people inside the vehicle told police that the man was shot at a different location.

The vehicle was seen being processed by investigators in the parking lot. It had at least one flat tire

It's not clear what led up to the shooting and there is no description of the shooter.

