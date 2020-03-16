HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A disabled woman shot an intruder to death Saturday afternoon at her north Harris County apartment, according to investigators.

Around 2:50 p.m., Harris County deputies responded to the shooting at the Carrington Place Apartments in the 12700 block of FM 1960 West.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found an 18-year-old male lying in the grass outside of Building No. 13. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the 18-year-old and a 17-year-old male broke a resident's patio door window. The 53-year-old disabled resident was home alone when the teens broke the window and reached inside and unlocked the door, according to investigators.

The resident fired one shot, killing the teen who was in front, deputies said.

The second suspect, Aren Lacour, as well as 18-year-old Ayanna Harrison, were detained at the scene. Deputies said Harrison was the driver of a nearby getaway vehicle.

Deputies said the getaway vehicle, a white four-door Mercedes-Benz, is linked to other burglaries in the area.

The teen who was shot has not been identified.

Felony murder charges are pending against Lacour and Harrison. They're possibly going to be facing that charge because, according to authorities, they committed the felony offense of burglary of a habitation which resulted in the death of another person.

Harrison is also charged with tampering with evidence because deputies said she tried to conceal the pistol the deceased suspect was carrying at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

