HOUSTON — Homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department are investigating the death of a man outside a family’s home on the southeast side.

Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Keystone, not far from MLK and the 610 South Loop.

A mother said she arrived home and found her adult son in the driveway with a wound to his neck. She attempted CPR, but the man, who was in his 50s or 60s, died at the scene.

Investigators believe the man got into an altercation with another family member, possibly his son, leading to the injury. While the scene was first reported as a shooting, police could not immediately confirm what type of injury the man sustained to his neck.

At this time no suspects have been named or arrested, however.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about this apparent homicide should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

