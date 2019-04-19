HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are on the scene where a man died after being shot and flipping his car into an apartment overnight.

At this time, it is not clear if the male victim died from the gunshot wound or the crash. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

This happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 14300 block of Ella in northwest Harris County.

“I looked downstairs and saw the car flipped over in my patio,” the witness said. “The man they were trying to get him out, he was unresponsive.”

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The witness say they hear gunshots all the time in the area.

“I’m a light sleeper cause I have a baby, but then out of the blue we hear, ‘pow, pow,’” the witness said.

