KATY, Texas — Investigators in Katy are trying to find three people who shot into a home last week, grazing a man who lived there.

It happened Friday morning, April 12 in the Lakeville subdivision.

Three males are seen on video wearing hoodies and leaving a late model white colored four door SUV.



They appear to be armed with handguns and a rifle. They run back to the SUV less than a minute later and drive off.

An altercation with a family member of the 47-year-old homeowner the night before may have led to the shooting, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crimes unit at 713-274-9100.

