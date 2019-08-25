HOUSTON — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in southeast Houston early Sunday morning.

Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department believe the suspect is the woman's ex. He is not in custody at this time.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 8100 block of Woodward.

Investigators said when they arrived on scene they found multiple shell casings.

Police said they don't have a description of the suspect, but said he was driving a Chrysler 300, possibly white with dark colored markings on the front and back.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

