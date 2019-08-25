SUGAR LAND, Texas — A couple hundred people gathered at Sugar Land Memorial Park Saturday night to say goodbye to a 16-year-old boy who was killed Thursday by another teenager.

That teenager is now charged with murder.

As the sun set, their stories were shared and candles were lit. Tears were shed, and a young man was remembered.

Matthias Konrad was killed Thursday at a park in Fort Bend County by another teen. Both boys were only 16.

Saturday night, one by one, friends, classmates, and family members got up to share their stories, their favorite memories of the teen.

Matthias was described as someone who accepted and loved everyone, as someone who protected others and stood up to bullies.

He was loved by so many in his short life, which is why they all came out to say goodbye tonight to a teen who obviously touched many lives.

"My favorite thing is he was a wonderful person anybody could go to and relate to," Jermaine Potter said.

"These candles, are all the people he touched. He was a chain reaction to all this positivity. What he gave into the world, you see it here," Stephan Hegger-Brager said.

The accused shooter is charged with murder. Investigators say he was wearing an ankle monitor but cant tell us what for because he is a juvenile.

There is no word yet on the motive behind the shooting. Deputies say the teen is not being cooperative.

