Man dead in west Houston shooting, suspected drunk driver arrested after trying to drive through crime scene, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on the west side Friday night.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road near Hillcroft. Police say a man was at the intersection after getting into some sort of altercation with a group of motorcyclists.
Police said one of the mototcyclists shot at the driver, striking him. The driver then crashed and died at the scene, police said.
Police also said a suspected drunk driver tried to drive through the crime scene and was arrested.