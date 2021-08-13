Man dead in west Houston shooting, suspected drunk driver arrested after trying to drive through crime scene, police say

Police also said a suspected drunk driver tried to drive through the crime scene and was arrested.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on the west side Friday night.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road near Hillcroft. Police say a man was at the intersection after getting into some sort of altercation with a group of motorcyclists.

Police said one of the mototcyclists shot at the driver, striking him. The driver then crashed and died at the scene, police said.

Mid West officers are at a shooting scene 7900 Westheimer. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/OeLLoPA0k2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2021