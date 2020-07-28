Man charged with murder, accused of shooting during argument at Greenspoint car wash

HOUSTON — A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after Houston police said he shot a man to death at a Greenspoint car wash in April.
Jason Wells is also charged with felon in possession of a weapon.
Just after noon on April 19, police said Wells and 35-year-old Kenneth Mosley got into a fight at a car wash in the 17500 block of Wayforest Drive. During the argument, according to police, Wells shot Mosley.
Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene and Wells left the scene, according to police.
Wells was identified and charged in connection with Mosley's death on April 30. He turned himself in on July 17.
