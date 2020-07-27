HPD looking for man who goes by ‘Mikey,’ accused in Spring Branch ambush that killed 15-year-old

Anyone with information on the identity of the third suspect should contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested and charged one suspect and identified another in a deadly ambush-style shooting that took place in Spring Branch back in April.

They’ve also now released a photo of a third suspect, who has not yet been identified or arrested. Police hope someone will know the whereabouts of this suspect, who they believe goes by the name “Mikey.”

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on April 14, according to the Houston Police Department.

In court documents, it is alleged the suspects were meeting up with the victims under the guise of wanting to buy some marijuana and borrow money.

The victims, who are brothers, were waiting in a vehicle at a dead end in the 2400 block of Teague Road when gunmen approached from behind and opened fire.

The victims fled and crashed nearby, calling their mother for help. The mother took them to the hospital by private vehicle. One victim, 15-year-old Jonathan Carmona, was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, 18-year-old Gustavo Carmona, was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police later confirmed charges have been filed against one of three suspects, identified as 19-year-old Alexander Klein. He’s charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

A second identified suspect, 17, is not yet charged, police stated in a press release.

And a third suspect was captured on surveillance video from the area at the time of the ambush, police said. Investigators learned this person seen in the photo reportedly goes by the name “Mikey.”

Police stated he is believed to be Hispanic, 17 to 22 years old, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall with dark, medium length hair. He is believed to be an associate of suspect Klein's and possibly attended school in the Spring Branch area. The suspect's left ear is pierced, and his right ear may possibly be pierced.

Anyone with information on the identity of the third suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.