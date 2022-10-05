HPD: Man wanted after biting piece of someone's ear off at downtown Houston business

Police have not been able to identify the suspect but were able to get a picture of him from surveillance cameras.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who bit off a piece of someone's ear at a downtown Houston business.

This happened on Aug. 14 at the intersection of Main and Prairie streets.

Police said the unknown suspect approached a person from behind and hit them in the face. The suspect then tackled that person and bit off a piece of their ear before running away in an unknown direction, police said.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not been able to identify the suspect but were able to get a picture of him from surveillance cameras. See picture below.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who may recognize this suspect to call 713-222-8477 or submit tips online. You can also submit tips through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.