SPRING, Texas — A bizarre crash involving an SUV Wednesday evening is being blamed on drunk driving, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Jadecrest Drive.

The driver of the SUV jumped a curb, went over a hill, then airborne between some trees, across a street, through a yard and then into the side of a house, according to crash investigators. The home was horribly damaged, as was the front of the SUV.

The driver, who investigators have not named, was taken to the hospital.

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, he is expected to be charged with what will be his fourth DWI charge, adding that is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM