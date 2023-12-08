Man accused of attempting to kidnap 18-year-old at Target identified, Montgomery County sheriff says

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the young woman was able to get away from the man in the parking lot.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap an 18-year-old woman from a parking lot in Magnolia earlier this week.

Editor's note: The above video was KHOU 11's original coverage of this story from August 11.

The sheriff's office identified the man on Sunday as 22-year-old Jose Luis Contreras of Magnolia.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Contreras followed the 18-year-old out of the Target on FM 2978, authorities said. As she was getting into her vehicle, authorities said, he grabbed her and tried to get her into his car. She was able to get away.

The suspect then left the scene in a gray four-door car.

Contreras has been charged with attempted kidnapping and the sheriff's office said they have been unable to locate him.

If you see him, you are asked to contact 911 immediately. Law enforcement is considering Conteras to be dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #23A233785.

Tips to stay safe in public

Always pay attention to your surroundings and those around you

Consider leaving one earbud out so you can hear and maintain situational awareness

Once in your vehicle, lock your doors and start your engine immediately

If you feel you are being followed, call 911 and follow instructions from dispatch

Leave electronic devices in your pocket or in your purse. Don’t be distracted by screens when walking