2 wounded when altercation leads to gunfire outside Little Woodrow's

TOMBALL, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened outside the Little Woodrow's in Tomball early Monday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office responded to Timber Tech Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

They were told there was an altercation between two groups of people in the parking lot. A bouncer tried to break it up, and that’s when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

One man was reportedly left in critical condition, and the bouncer suffered a wound to his arm. The worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

The other person's latest condition is currently unknown.

HCSO’s investigation is ongoing — check back for updates to this developing story.

This incident wrapped up another violent weekend in the Houston area. On Sunday morning, police said a man was fatally shot outside a restaurant along Bissonnet. Investigators later released two images of the men involved.