Police say the victim and his friend had just left a restaurant on Bissonnet near Hillcroft when the suspects ran up behind them.

HOUSTON — A man was killed and his friend narrowly escaped a shooting Sunday morning involving two gunmen armed with automatic weapons in southwest Houston.

It happened just after midnight outside a restaurant in the 6000 block of Bissonnet Street near Hillcroft Avenue. Houston police have released surveillance images of the suspects who are still on the run.

Investigators said the victims had just gotten into their vehicles when the suspects came running up behind them. Investigators said the armed men started shooting, fatally hitting the 31-year-old, and then ran off.

WANTED: These 2 suspects are wanted in this fatal shooting incident.



They are described only as two Hispanic males in their 20s, last seen on foot heading eastbound on Bissonnet.



If you recognize them, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU with info. #HouNews https://t.co/fEsbG9NHhT pic.twitter.com/Bev5PPyGOd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2021

The victim was pronounced dead when police arrived. His 26-year-old friend was a little shaken up but otherwise unharmed, an officer said.

At this time, there is no known motive. The surviving victim says he had never met the suspects.

Anyone with information that can help police catch these two men, should call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.