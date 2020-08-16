Suspect wanted after man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in League City, police say

Gerald Rayshon Ford, 27, is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday in the 900 block of Olive Street.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting and injuring his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the League City Police Department.

Gerald Rayshon Ford, 27, is wanted in connection to an incident that happened at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Olive Street. Investigators said the suspect left before police arrived.

LCPD officers arrived at the residence to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The officers administered life saving techniques until League City EMS arrived and took the victim to HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital. He was immediately taken into surgery.

Ford is charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury with a $100,000 bond. Police said he stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen the suspect or have any information related to this case, please call investigators at 281-332-2566