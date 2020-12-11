Police: Houston man grabbed woman by the hair, kidnapped her outside gas station on I-45

This most recent offense happened in League City on Wednesday night, but police say he is accused of crimes across Southeast Texas.

HOUSTON — A man is facing multiple serious charges after he was seen grabbing a woman by the hair and kidnapping her in League City late Wednesday night, police said.

The alleged kidnapping happened at the Timewise gas station in the 100 block of the Gulf Freeway, according to the League City Police Department.

A witness called 911 and reported they had seen the man force a woman into his car by the hair. Responding officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle, and they pulled him over inside Houston’s city limits.

Police said the female victim was found partially nude inside the suspect’s vehicle. She was distraught, but police said she did not require immediate medical attention.

Investigators said the suspect, who lives in Houston, is Dandre Demery. They learned that he and the victim had a prior relationship and knew each other.

“During the arrest, a gun and illegal drugs were recovered from the vehicle which was stolen. Demery had outstanding warrants in Harris County for Burglary of a Vehicle, Navasota for Burglary of a Vehicle, Brazoria County for Theft, and Fort Bend County for Aggravated Assault. Demery was charged in Galveston County with Aggravated Kidnapping - $75,000 bond, Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 - $50,000 bond, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - $25,000 bond,” the police department stated in a press release Thursday morning.