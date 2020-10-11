Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Sgt. Sean Rios; 'second possible suspect' on the run

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested after a traffic stop on the Katy Freeway. Police are looking for a "possible second suspect" seen on surveillance cameras.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Sgt. Sean Rios.

Robert Soliz, 24, was pulled over on the Katy Freeway after narcotics officers recognized him as the suspected shooter. They arrested him and cuffed him with Sgt. Rios' handcuffs.

Police are looking for a "second possible suspect" seen on surveillance cameras.

"That person is someone of extreme interest in the murder or Sgt. Rios and a we are going to find you so you might as well turn yourself in," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Sgt. Rios was on his way to work when they believe he responded to a call of shots fired between a Mercedes driver and a Tahoe driver.

The 47-year-old officer was shot and killed outside a motel off I-45 North, near where the call came in for shots fired.

The father of four was ran into the Taj Inn & Suites for help but he died in the lobby.

Police found the Mercedes and linked it to Soliz. The other possible suspect may be the Tahoe driver involved in that shootout with Soliz.

Sgt. Rios leaves behind four children, ages 7, 12, 14 and 17.

Acevedo said one son didn't want to miss his football game Tuesday so members of the HPD command staff drove to Willis to attend the game.

"We didn't want him to be alone so we wanted his [Rios'] commander and his chief standing in place of his father watching his son play," the chief said, choking back tears.

Soliz is also survived by his parents, a brother and two cousins who are HPD detectives.