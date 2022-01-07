You can still get free at-home rapid COVID tests from the government

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a third round of free at-home tests. If you haven't gotten your first two rounds, you can order those too.

That's up 626% compared to July of 2020, according to the city.

Wastewater testing is the most accurate indicator of positivity rates since so many people are testing at home and those results don't typically get reported. It also measures the people who don't even know they have COVID yet.

The good news? Most of the people testing positive these days are not ending up in the hospital.

Even though Omicron spreads quickly, people don't tend to get as sick as they did with earlier variants. That's partly because so many people are vaccinated and boosted now.

If you find out you've been exposed to COVID, or you start having symptoms, you'll want to get tested as soon as possible.

It's a good idea to keep a couple of spare tests at home so they're available in a pinch.

And you might be eligible for more free at-home rapid tests courtesy of the federal government.

They've now offered three rounds per household of the free shipments that began back in January.

A lot of people only took advantage of the first round, but it's not too late to order your second and third. Just head to this website to place your order.

They'll send you four free tests for each round.

Once your order has shipped, you'll receive an email with an estimated delivery date and a tracking number. You can then track the status of your delivery on USPS.com, according to the agency.

What brand of tests will I receive?

According to COVIDtests.gov, all of the free tests distributed as part of this program are FDA-authorized at-home rapid antigen tests. You will not be able to choose the brand you order as part of this program.

What if I can’t access the websites?

For individuals unable to access COVIDtests.gov or those who need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).