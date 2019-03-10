HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Five teens face aggravated robbery charges after police say they took a joyride in stolen cars and led them on a chase overnight.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Aldine Mail Route Road in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say all five teens are under the age of 16 with the youngest being 13 years old. This all started when someone at an apartment complex called 911 about a group of kids meddling with cars in the parking lot.

Deputies say they responded to the scene and initially couldn't find the kids, so they camped out at the entrance. Minutes later, two cars matching the caller’s description pulled out.

Deputies tried to pull them over, but they refused stop. That's when that high-speed chase started.

The teens were split into two cars with one heading east and the other west, deputies said. Both chases got up to speeds over 100 miles per hour.

After a little more than 10 minutes, both cars crashed out and deputies were able to take the teens into custody. Investigators say they found weapons in the cars and learned that one of the vehicles was stolen in an armed carjacking three days ago in the Houston area.

The other vehicle was taken in the same manner just hours prior to the chase in Harris County, investigators said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in either chase.

