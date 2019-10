SPRING, Texas — A child is being transported to the hospital by Life Flight after being hit by a car in Spring.

The incident happened Wednesday night on Ella Boulevard near West Richey Road. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 12- or 13-year-old girl was hit by a black convertible with tinted windows.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the car left the scene. He said the girl is seriously injured.

