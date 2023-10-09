5 years after murder, woman's estranged husband takes deal, family says he agreed to reveal where he hid body

Jennifer Sanchez, a 39-year-old mother of six boys, was last seen in 2018. Her estranged husband, Joey Sanchez, pleaded guilty to her murder five years later.

HOUSTON — A man entered a guilty plea Monday, more than five years after he was charged with murder in connection with his estranged wife's death.

Jennifer Sanchez's body was never found, but as part of the plea deal, Joey Sanchez told authorities where he hid her body, according to Jennifer's family members.

Jennifer disappeared in September 2018. A couple of weeks after she was reported missing, Joey Sanchez was charged. Even though investigators couldn't find her body, they felt as if they had enough to file the charge.

Joey Sanchez waived his right to a jury trial and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Jennifer's disappearance

The couple was separated and Jennifer had a restraining order against her ex.

The 39-year-old mother of six boys was last seen on Sept. 7, 2018, around 1 a.m.

Texas EquuSearch spent days canvassing the area south of Martin Street near Shepherd Drive in north Houston looking for clues that could help them find her but came up empty.

Criminal history

Joey Sanchez had a criminal past at the time he was arrested for Jennifer's death. In 1996, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Here's a report from 2018: